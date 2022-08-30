Maro (MARO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.13 Million

Maro (MARO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Maro has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $21.13 million and approximately $117,982.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maro

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

