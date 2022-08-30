Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,221 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Altria Group worth $48,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 199,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,479. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

