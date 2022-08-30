Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $35,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 329,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 623,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

AVB traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,648. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day moving average of $219.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

