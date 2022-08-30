Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,252 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.13% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $42,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $753,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,332,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.68. 20,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

