Martingale Asset Management L P Has $31.90 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

NYSE:BLK traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, reaching $672.39. 12,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,899. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.