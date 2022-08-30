Martingale Asset Management L P Has $34.22 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,617 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Genpact were worth $34,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 56.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.6 %

G traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,836. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.