Martingale Asset Management L P Has $82.59 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,828 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $82,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $524.26. 54,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.92. The company has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

