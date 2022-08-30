Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,435 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $41,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.70. 151,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

