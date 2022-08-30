Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 34,594 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,594 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $53,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,873,868,000 after purchasing an additional 264,277 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.29. 31,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.73.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,215 shares of company stock worth $67,156,007. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

