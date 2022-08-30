Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.
Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 698,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,679. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.