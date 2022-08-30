Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 698,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,679. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

