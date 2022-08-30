Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average of $142.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 575.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 245.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

