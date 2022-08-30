Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lessened by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,161 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.6% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Mastercard worth $704,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MA traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,313. The company has a market capitalization of $317.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

