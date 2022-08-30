MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

MaxLinear Stock Down 3.7 %

MXL opened at $37.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 73,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,923,000 after buying an additional 113,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 169,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

