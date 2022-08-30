Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 327,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

