Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 844,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,629 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $69,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $87.01. 317,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,570,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

