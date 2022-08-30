Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Short Interest Update

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,760,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 16,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,875,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,230,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 86,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.88. 6,489,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,336,161. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $220.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

