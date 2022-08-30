Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Short Interest Update

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,760,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 24,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,417,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,682,986. The firm has a market cap of $422.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.78. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

