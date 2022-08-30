MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,850 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in MetLife by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 95.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after buying an additional 1,258,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MetLife by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 898,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

