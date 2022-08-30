Michael Kavanagh Sells 220,000 Shares of Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Rating) insider Michael Kavanagh sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.36 ($3.05), for a total value of A$959,640.00 ($671,076.92).
Michael Kavanagh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Michael Kavanagh 158,480 shares of Nanosonics stock.
Nanosonics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.19.
About Nanosonics
Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.
