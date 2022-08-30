Michael Kavanagh Sells 220,000 Shares of Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Rating) insider Michael Kavanagh sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.36 ($3.05), for a total value of A$959,640.00 ($671,076.92).

Michael Kavanagh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nanosonics alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Michael Kavanagh 158,480 shares of Nanosonics stock.

Nanosonics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.19.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.