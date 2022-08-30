Mina Price Tops $0.68 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00003403 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $443.69 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00833281 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mina Coin Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 655,660,086 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
