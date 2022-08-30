Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading Down 3.2%

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.11). 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.69. The firm has a market cap of £195.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,533.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

