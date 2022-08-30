Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Shares Down 23.1%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) traded down 23.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 108,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 494% from the average session volume of 18,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Mkango Resources Trading Down 19.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

