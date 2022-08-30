Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $634,595. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 34.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

