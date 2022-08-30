Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (MAVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on September 23rd

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON MAVT opened at GBX 165.53 ($2.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8,300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 164 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.36).

In related news, insider Jimmy McCulloch acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £34,400 ($41,565.97).

