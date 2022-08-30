Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Albertsons Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,263,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,028,000 after acquiring an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after buying an additional 2,140,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after buying an additional 1,441,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after buying an additional 99,594 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,249. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,245 shares of company stock worth $8,747,861. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

