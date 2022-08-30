Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,789 shares during the period. Compass Therapeutics comprises about 0.5% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Compass Therapeutics worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,361,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,344.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,361,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,344.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,261,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,100.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,300. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ CMPX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

