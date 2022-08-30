Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 39.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,949,000 after buying an additional 1,497,052 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,314,000 after purchasing an additional 408,746 shares during the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,816,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,452.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 305,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,253,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,013,000 after acquiring an additional 305,058 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,038 shares of company stock valued at $824,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.91. 29,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,052. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.