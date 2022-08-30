Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000. Southwest Gas makes up approximately 1.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Southwest Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 4,381.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,327,000 after buying an additional 291,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,037,000 after buying an additional 82,401 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Gas stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.49. 4,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

