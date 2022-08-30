Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 300,497 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 699,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,497 shares during the period. PLAYSTUDIOS accounts for approximately 1.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYPS shares. Bank of America started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $461.36 million, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of -0.50. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $61,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $61,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,200 shares of company stock valued at $303,709. 25.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

