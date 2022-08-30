Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 51,187 Shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,187 shares during the period. Xilio Therapeutics comprises about 0.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Xilio Therapeutics worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO remained flat at $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 62,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,840. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

