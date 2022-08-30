Monero Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $98.96 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $150.37 or 0.00739214 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001784 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Monero Profile
Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,167,990 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
