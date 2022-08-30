MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.32

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 86466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $607.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.45). MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 345.89% and a negative net margin of 439.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

