MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 8.2% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.15% of MSCI worth $62,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 0.8 %

MSCI traded down $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,730. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $453.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.66. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.