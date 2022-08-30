Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $201,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,456.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,282 shares of company stock worth $858,494. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Up 5.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

