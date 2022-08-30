My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0983 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $830,156.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00835027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
My DeFi Pet Profile
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
My DeFi Pet Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.