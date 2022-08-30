My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Down 4.2%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 269,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 966,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

My Size Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

My Size Company Profile



My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Featured Articles

