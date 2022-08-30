Nasdacoin One Day Volume Hits $3,795.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $31,780.24 and $3,795.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,244,447 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

