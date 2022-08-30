National Bankshares Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$106.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a C$102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$98.83.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$86.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.26. The company has a market cap of C$155.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$109.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

