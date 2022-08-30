National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
National Health Investors Stock Down 0.3 %
NHI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.20. 8,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.88.
National Health Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 246.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at National Health Investors
In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of National Health Investors
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Health Investors (NHI)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.