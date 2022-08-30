National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

NHI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.20. 8,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 246.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.25.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

