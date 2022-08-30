National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Up 18.0% in August

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NSA traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,705. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.