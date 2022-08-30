Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $24.91 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,978 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.06. 3,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

