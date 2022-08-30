Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,662. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $101.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.