Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $371.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.50 and a 200 day moving average of $381.21.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

