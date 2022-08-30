Neblio 1-Day Volume Tops $832,203.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003929 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $832,203.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022306 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,434,785 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

