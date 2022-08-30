NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion. NetApp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.28-$1.38 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

NetApp Stock Down 0.8 %

NetApp stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.87. 11,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

