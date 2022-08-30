New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Short Interest Update

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NPAB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,856. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 26.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 237,420 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 115.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,078,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 578,421 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $8,942,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $5,964,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $5,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

