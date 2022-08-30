NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 6.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXTGet Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 4,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 700,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.02 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NextDecade by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

