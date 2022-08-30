NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 6.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 4,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 700,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Stock Down 8.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.02 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.