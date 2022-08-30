NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.99. 66,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,913. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $168.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

