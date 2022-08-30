Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Update

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Price Performance

Shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. 244,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,736. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and a PE ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

