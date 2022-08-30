Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 671,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,949,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after acquiring an additional 75,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

